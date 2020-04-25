New pictures of Margot Robbie and Idris Elba on the set of “Suicide Squad 2” have been leaked

Started several weeks ago, the shooting of the second part of Suicide Squad continues to Colon in Panama. Images of a scene including Margot Robbie, and Idris Elba have been published on Wednesday, February 19. The interpreter of Harley Quinn, dressed in a red robe and armed with a lance, leads the group of four supervilains, comprised of new recruits in the band : Abner Kril aliases Mister Polka-Dot (David Dastmalchian), identifiable by its white jumpsuit with multicolored dots, and Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior) the two enemies of the recurring Batman. The identity of the character played by Idris Elba hasn’t yet been revealed, but this last has all the qualifications required to interpret Catman.

Pushed back to give way to the production of Birds of Preythe spin-off of Harley Quinn released February 5, Suicide Squad 2 is achieved by James Gunn. The filmmaker at the wand of the trilogy The Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel has succeeded David Ayerruled out by the studios Warner Bros. after the heavy criticism suffered by the first opus in 2016. The continued adventures of the Task Force X will be released in France on August 4, 2021, Find below the most recent images of his filming posted by Backrid.