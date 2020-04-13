New posters of fans of Mutants reinvent the Marvel movie in classic horror films

Disney’s The new mutants reinvents itself as a classic horror films in a new collection of posters created by fans. A spin-off of Fox s X Men movies, New mutants has seen its release date delayed not less than four times since the beginning of its production in 2017. More recently, it has been removed from the release schedule for Disney (which acquired the film after having bought the Fox in the last year) due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, just a few weeks before his final arrival on 3 April. Unfortunately, it is not yet dated for the time, even after Disney has completely revised its list of output until 2022 a week ago.

Directed by Josh Boone from a script he co-wrote with Knate Lee, The new mutants gives a sharp turn for the decidedly more frightening X Men mark by following five young mutants trapped in a secret facility against their will. The marketing has played up the horror elements of the film since the teaser original released in 2017, inviting comparisons with films such as The brilliant and Nightmare on Elm Street. Now, a fan artist has gone further and has given New mutants a metamorphosis classic based on the horror.

In a series of posters created by fans published on their Instagram account, the artist Jônathas Luz or teolonerd rethink New mutants such as various other titles in horror history. As you can see below, these posters were created before the postponement of the film since its release date with the most recent on 3 April.

Usefully, for those that could use a refresh in terms of their posters of horror movies iconic, teolonerd included on the original sheets to compare with the New mutants those. Some of the connections between the films and New mutants are more obvious than others; for example, the displays based on A werewolf american in London includes Wolfsbane of Maisie Williams, whose powers allow him to transform into a wolf. Alternately, Mirage (Blu Hunt) has the ability to create illusions based on the fears of the people, which explains why it appears in the poster inspired by Freddy (a film about teenagers being murdered in their dreams). The other unique leaves, rethought here are really related to New mutants at the surface level; case, The thingThe plot of a monster alien that changes shape has not much in common with the movie of Boone (except that they take place both in an isolated place), but his design of a poster makes it a good choice for the Sunspot, which uses solar energy. (Henry Zaga).

As previously indicated, Nightmare on Elm Street (More precisely, A nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors) has even been a point of inspiration direct to New mutantswhat makes this poster a fan special, all the more appropriate. It is possible that the actual film has nods to other horror classics beyond those for which Boone has been talked about in interviews, including some of those re-imagined here (though this is probably not the most comic) Army of darkness). Fingers crossed, The new mutants either obtain another new release date or will go directly to the streaming in the foreseeable future, allowing everyone to simply watch – and judge – by itself.

