new record for the canadian rapper, who dethroned the series Glee • RAPRNB

Drake deserves definitely his title as male artist of the decade ! The canadian artist has set a new record, that to equalize the series Glee with 207 songs, interpreted by the members of his cast and listed in the ranking weekly u.s. Billboard. This is his new song Life Is Good with his buddy Future that has helped him get this record. The title made its debut this week at the 2nd position in the Billboard Hot 100 just behind Roddy Ricch and his song The Box.

Drake at the top…

Life Is Good also allows Drake to have a 36th piece to land in the Top 10 Billboard. As for the Future, with this single, he now has 3 titles ranked in the Top 10 of which Mask Off and Love Me (in feat. with Lil Wayne and Drake). In his story, Instagram, Drake welcomed his new record while mentioning the series : “One more to do. Glee-ful !”

In addition to Drake and the cast of Glee, 5 artists are able to classify more than 100 pieces in the famous classification Billboard : Lil Wayne (163), Elvis Presley (109), Kanye West (107), Nicki Minaj (106) and Jay-Z (100). Chris Brown (98) and Taylor Swift (96) are very close to pass the milestone of 100 securities.

A feat with Maes ?

If he is setting records in the United States, there are many in France who would be interested to collaborate with Drake. It is… Maes ! The one who has just released her 2nd album The last guyshas told Melty his desire to be able to work with the canadian rapper and with other French artists : “I would like too make a sound with Drake, that would be heavy ! It is one of the only cainri that I know of and that has inspired me. I really like it a lot, it is super strong […] There are plenty with whom I would like to collaborate and I don’t know. True, I’m doing more and more collaborations, I’m at least 10 guest appearances that are recorded but not yet released. So I realize a few of my dreams, all the people that I listen to and I likes it, I can pose with them. I see myself a bit like a football player who can play against other stars”.

It is now awaiting the opinion of Drake…