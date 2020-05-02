new release date for the sequel with Tom Holland

->

As we imagined all Spider-Man 3 has a new release date: November 5, 2021.

Sony Pictures has decided to change the dates of several films, including that of Peter Parker.

The following Spider-Man: far away from home, this should be called Spider-Man: Home Run or homeless was intended for July 16, 2021but Tom Holland had said in recent days that he did not know when the shooting would begin. And it is obvious that if the filming could not begin this summer, the date of arrival in the meeting must be postponed.

Sony Pictures has also decided to postpone the arrival of the animated film in cinemas Spider-Man in Spiderverse 2 by dragging it from the April 8, 2022 October 7, 2022.





