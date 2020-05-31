New Star Wars saga : Chris Evans, and Brie Larson in the cast ?

The future of Star Wars produced by Kevin Feige could accommodate Brie Larson and Chris Evans in the cast.

While Star Wars : The Ascent of Skywalker, the last chapter of the saga that promises an epic final battle, is expected in theaters on December 18, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios thinks already to a new saga. As announced Observeit is Rian Johnson, director of episode VIII, the Last of The Jedi, which takes orders for a new Star Wars trilogy.

The official announcement of this new trilogy has provoked a reaction on the part of two actors. “Did someone say Star Wars ?”, has tweeted Brie Larson, the actress of Captain Marvel on the 26th of September last, with a photo of her, dressed in the attire of Jedi. Is this a way to announce its participation in the casting ?

Did someone say Star Wars?! pic.twitter.com/e6vVm5wW2p — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 27, 2019

On the 27th of September, shortly after, it is the actor Chris Evans, aka Captain America, which manifests itself in responding “me” to the question “who are the actors in the MCU would you like to see in Star Wars?”, in the magazine Colliderpublished on 25 September. The actor of Captain America will be headlining the film loggerheads, alongside Daniel Craig, provided room for the 27 November and directed by… Rian Johnson. The director will decide does he bring with him his actor Has Knife Pulled in the next galaxy far, far away ? In any case, the actor seems more motivated than ever! Maybe will see us Captain America and Captain Marvel, projected in star wars. With such rumors, the production should not delay any longer to manifest itself. For the moment, nothing is confirmed neither by the production or by the director on the casting of the new saga. We should learn more in the weeks to come.