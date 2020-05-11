new trailer explosive with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Directed by Tim Miller, this new Terminator : Dark Fate will be after the opus the more worship of the saga Terminator 2 : Judgment day unveiled in 1991, and will be marked by the return of Sarah Connor.
The synopsis official is the following : Of our days in Mexico city. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), 21 years old, works on an assembly line in an automobile factory. The–finds his life turned upside-down when she finds herself suddenly confronted with 2 unknowns : on the one hand Gabriel (Gabriel Luna), a machine is the Terminator of the most advanced, indestructible, and protean, a “Rev–9″, coming from the future to kill her ; the other Grace (Mackenzie Davis)a super–soldier genetically increased, sent to protect it. Embedded in a thrilling race–chase through the city, Dani and Grace owe their salvation to the intervention of the redoubtable Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), who, with the help of a mysterious source, tracking down the Terminators for decades.
Side casting, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton there take up their roles iconic of T–800 and Sarah Connor, and also includes MacKenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta. The film will be released in France on the 23rd of October.