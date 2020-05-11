new trailer explosive with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Directed by Tim Miller, this new Terminator : Dark Fate will be after the opus the more worship of the saga Terminator 2 : Judgment day unveiled in 1991, and will be marked by the return of Sarah Connor .

The synopsis official is the following : Of our days in Mexico city . Dani Ramos ( Natalia Reyes ) , 21 years old, works on an assembly line in an automobile factory . The – finds his life turned upside-down when she finds herself suddenly confronted with 2 unknowns : on the one hand Gabriel ( Gabriel Luna ) , a machine is the Terminator of the most advanced, indestructible, and protean, a “Rev – 9″, coming from the future to kill her ; the other Grace ( Mackenzie Davis ) a super – soldier genetically increased, sent to protect it . Embedded in a thrilling race – chase through the city, Dani and Grace owe their salvation to the intervention of the redoubtable Sarah Connor ( Linda Hamilton ) , who, with the help of a mysterious source, tracking down the Terminators for decades .

Side casting, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton there take up their roles iconic of T – 800 and Sarah Connor, and also includes MacKenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta . The film will be released in France on the 23rd of October .