New York: Ryan Reynolds drunk to bear the confinement – People

Ryan Reynolds has turned to drink in order to withstand the containment with Blake Lively, his girlfriend, and their three daughters. It is in any case what he has entrusted to us during an interview at home in the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday night.
“We did a lot of homework. We are lucky enough to have a small garden, then you also learn a little gardening. We try to transform it into an educational experience,” said the star of “Deadpool”, before admitting: “But I drink most of the time.”
“I love to do girl stuff”
The actor added that, “the male company could not be lacking at all, even if it is surrounded by that of women. In fact, he participates with joy in the activities of her daughters. “I just love to be with the girls, he continued. I love doing girl stuff. I try not to inculcate ideas of normative gender to my children since their birth, but from the beginning, they want to make dresses, wear dresses with roses all day. So this is what I am doing at the moment. This morning we made dresses with tissue paper, and they had fun.”
Ryan Reynolds in the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_login_noFb() {
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_login").val());
var fbFormN_password = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_login").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var hasErrors = false;
var emailRegObj = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+@([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+.([a-zA-Z])+([a-zA-Z])+/;
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_phone_change() {
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_phone_change_sms_verify() {
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_sms_change_Ver = $.trim($("#fbFormN_sms_change_Ver").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
function auto_login_email(data) {
$(".commentFBlogin").hide();
$(".commentOhnelogin").hide();
var html = '';
var name = data.user.first_name +' '+ data.user.last_name;
html += 'Bienvenue, '+ name +' ';
html += 'Soumettre Commentaire';
html += 'Déconnecter ';
html += 'Gérer le profil';
html += '';
html += '';
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html(html);
set_logged_in_cookie(data);
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").show();
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_send_noFb() {
var fbForm_message = $.trim($("#fbForm_message").val());
fbForm_message = fbForm_message.replace(/&/g, "+");
var fbForm_uri = $.trim($("#fbForm_uri").val());
var fbForm_storyId = $.trim($("#fbForm_storyId").val());
var fbForm_ip = $.trim($("#fbForm_ip").val());
var is_logged_in = false;
if ($("#is_logged_in").length) {
is_logged_in = true;
}
var fbFormN_firstName = $.trim($("#fbFormN_firstName").val());
var fbFormN_surname = $.trim($("#fbFormN_surname").val());
var fbFormN_zip = $.trim($("#fbFormN_zip").val());
var fbFormN_location = $.trim($("#fbFormN_location").val());
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email").val());
var fbForm_msgID = $.trim($("#fbForm_msgID").val()); // if this value is > 0, its a reply-to-another-comment message
if ($("#fbFormN_password").length) {
var fbFormN_password = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password").val());
}
if ($("#fbFormN_password_confirm").length) {
var fbFormN_password_confirm = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_confirm").val());
}
var fbFormN_gotcha = $.trim($("#fbFormN_gotcha").val());
var hasErrors = false;
var messageReg = fbForm_message.length > 1;
var nameReg = !(fbFormN_firstName.match(/[*]/)) && !(fbFormN_surname.match(/[*]/)) && fbFormN_firstName.length > 1 && fbFormN_surname.length > 1;
// dont check for ZIP, cause of foreign countries
//var locReg = !(fbFormN_zip.match(/[*]/)) && !(fbFormN_location.match(/[*]/)) && fbFormN_zip.length > 1 && fbFormN_location.length > 1;
var locReg = !(fbFormN_location.match(/[*]/))&& fbFormN_location.length > 1;
var emailRegObj = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+@([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+.([a-zA-Z])+([a-zA-Z])+/; // /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-+])+@(([a-zA-Z0-9-])+.)+([a-zA-Z0-9]{2,4})+$/;
var password_params = '';
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_send_email() {
var fbForm_message = $.trim($("#fbForm_message").val());
fbForm_message = fbForm_message.replace(/&/g, "+");
var fbForm_uri = $.trim($("#fbForm_uri").val());
var fbForm_storyId = $.trim($("#fbForm_storyId").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var fbForm_ip = $.trim($("#fbForm_ip").val());
var login_email_token = $.trim($("#login_email_token").val());
var is_logged_in = false;
if ($("#is_logged_in").length) {
is_logged_in = true;
}
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#login_email_email").val());
var fbForm_msgID = $.trim($("#fbForm_msgID").val()); // if this value is > 0, its a reply-to-another-comment message
var fbFormN_gotcha = $.trim($("#fbFormN_gotcha").val());
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
// some jquery UI functions
function fbLoginDisplay(loginState) {
$(document).ready(function(){
if (loginState == true) {
$(".notloggedToFacebook").hide();
$(".loggedToFacebook").show();
$('#commentsForm_send_noFb').hide();
$('#commentsForm_send').show();
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").show();
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").show();
}
else {
$(".loggedToFacebook").hide();
$(".notloggedToFacebook").show();
$('#commentsForm_send').hide();
$('#commentsForm_send_noFb').show();
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").hide();
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").hide();
if ($("#commentLoggedInEmail").length) {
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").show();
}
}});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function fbDomInsert(username, uid, token) {
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#fbUserRealName").html(username);
var imgHtml= "";
$("#fbUserProfilePicture").html(imgHtml);
$("#fbForm_realName").val(username);
$("#fbForm_userId").val(uid);
$("#fbForm_userToken").val(token);
});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function loginDrop() {
$(document).ready(function(){
$('#commentLogin').slideDown();
$("textarea#fbForm_message").attr("rows", 6);
$("#commentsForm_send").removeAttr("disabled");
$("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "");
$("#commentsForm_send_email").removeAttr("disabled");
$("#fbForm_message").val("");
$('#fbForm_message').removeAttr("onclick");
});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function doOnFbConnect() {
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").show(); // for comments below: display checkbox to choose if recommended comments get published on facebook
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function log(msg){
if (typeof console === 'undefined') {
return false;
} else {
return true;
}
}
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
// main
// fb auth
var fbAccessToken = '';
var fbUserID = '';
var fbUserName = '';
FBcomments.initFb();
var nnFBloggedIn = check_nnCookie();
if (nnFBloggedIn == true) {
fbLoginDisplay(true);
// Bind to set the fadeout of form labels when clicked or focused
$('.sbsLabel label').each(function () {
var thisFor = $(this).attr('for');
var thisClass = $(this).attr('class');
inputFocus(thisFor, thisClass);
});
// some form display handling
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').bind('click', function(){
$('.disclaimerText').show();
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').css('display','none');
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').css('display','inline');
});
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').bind('click', function(){
$('.disclaimerText').hide();
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').css('display','none');
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').css('display','inline');
});
// display login data on start
if ($("#fbUserRealName").html()) {
if ($("#fbUserRealName").html().length >= 2){ // && $("textarea#fbForm_message").attr("rows") > 2
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").show();
}
}
// clear textarea
$("#fbForm_message").val('');
// submit buttons , disable on on reload
$("#commentsForm_send").attr("disabled", "true");
$("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "true");
// set checkboxes
$('#fbForm_publishOnFB').attr('checked', true);
$('.recommendCommentPublishOnFb').attr('checked', true);
$('#disclaimerConfirmBtn').attr('checked', false);
// fixes a tiny bug: if values are prefilled on reload they should not be grey
var myFbFormIds = ['fbFormN_firstName', 'fbFormN_surname', 'fbFormN_zip', 'fbFormN_location', 'fbFormN_email', 'fbFormN_password', 'fbFormN_password_confirm'];
for (var ii=0;ii < myFbFormIds.length; ii++) {
if ($("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).length) {
if (!($("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).val().match(/[*]/))) {
$("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).css('color','#000000');
};
}
}
$('.comment_signup_form_toggle').live('click', function(){
$('#comment_signup_form').toggle('slow');
$('#comment_login_form').toggle('slow');
return false;
});
$('.comment_form_forgot_password').live('click', function(){
$('#comment_password_reset_form').toggle('slow');
$('#comment_login_form').toggle('slow');
return false;
});
$('.emailLogoutButton').live('click', function() {
delete_cookie('comment_login_details_email');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html('');
$("#manageAccount").html('');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").hide();
$(".commentFBlogin").show();
$(".commentOhnelogin").show();
});
$('#show_update_phone').live('click', function() {
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html('');
$("#manageAccount").html('');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").hide();
$("#comment_login_form").hide();
$("#change_phonenumber").show();
$(".commentOhnelogin").show();
});
$('#commentsForm_send_email').live('click', function() {
if (commentNotSent) {
commentsForm_send_email();
}
});
$('#emailManageAccount').live('click', function () {
var customer_id = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var login_email_email = $.trim($("#login_email_email").val());
var login_email_token = $.trim($("#login_email_token").val());
jQuery.ajax({ type: "POST",
dataType: "json",
cache: false,
url: "/community/talkback_ajax.html",
async: true,
data: "action=login_manage_account&customer_id="+customer_id+"&email="+encodeURIComponent(login_email_email)+"&token="+login_email_token,
error: function(){ },
success: function(data){
if (data.code == 0) {
setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass);
}
else if (data.code == 1) {
$('#manageAccount').html(data.message);
$('#manageAccount').show();
}
}
});
});
});
[*]