New York: Ryan Reynolds drunk to bear the confinement – People

Ryan Reynolds has turned to drink in order to withstand the containment with Blake Lively, his girlfriend, and their three daughters. It is in any case what he has entrusted to us during an interview at home in the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday night.

“We did a lot of homework. We are lucky enough to have a small garden, then you also learn a little gardening. We try to transform it into an educational experience,” said the star of “Deadpool”, before admitting: “But I drink most of the time.”

“I love to do girl stuff”

The actor added that, “the male company could not be lacking at all, even if it is surrounded by that of women. In fact, he participates with joy in the activities of her daughters. “I just love to be with the girls, he continued. I love doing girl stuff. I try not to inculcate ideas of normative gender to my children since their birth, but from the beginning, they want to make dresses, wear dresses with roses all day. So this is what I am doing at the moment. This morning we made dresses with tissue paper, and they had fun.”

Ryan Reynolds in the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Cover Media