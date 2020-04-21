Newcastle, close to becoming on the computer most rich of the Premier League

The Premier League he is about to have among their ranks the team more rich of England, after the Newcastle United change of owner and now he paints to become the new Manchester Citysince the Background of Public Investment in Saudi Arabia it will be the owner of the Magpies to close the transaction by around eur 344 million, which is subject to the approval of the English league, in accordance with information of Daily Mail.

The squad blanquinegra was put on sale from 2017, after the results obtained by its previous owner, Mike Ashley, were not expected by the team and the fans, because under her direction, the club descended to second division on two occasions since 2007, when he began his mandate.

However, the contingency for coronavirus quick transaction and even decreased the cost of the equipment, which originally had been requested around 400 billion euros, although even with the reduction in price, the prince Mohammed Bin Salman unseated by the sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the current owner of the Citizens, as the owner of the most expensive team in the Premier League.

Since Mansour was introduced as the new owner of the campus celeste has invested about one billion 800 million euros, an amount that has worked for the City got four championships in the Premier League, four Bowls League and two FA Cup, so that have increased the hopes of the Newcastle achieve end nearly a century without lifting a cup in the local league.

In addition, the tilt Bin Salman for stepping into the world of football is not novel, since in January of 2018, their participation was decisive for a total of 10 players in saudi arabia internaran in Spanish teams to develop their skills prior to the World cup in Russia 2018.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: TEMPLATE ARSENAL WILL LOWER THE SALARY.