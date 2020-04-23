News of the State of Health of Sebastián Cáceres

The Eagles the America were strengthened significantly in this Clausura 2020 as they tried to prop up in the best way the template for this semester. One of these areas, it is the defense, because they signed the young full-back uruguayan Sebastian Caceres, jewel of the football south american.

Unfortunately Caceres was injured in his first game, then had a knee injury that marginalized many of the matches with the first team. The young uruguayan had to be intervened surgically to a meniscal injury, for which he was in rehab for a couple of months.

Fortunately the pause of the coronavirus, has helped him to be at 100% physically, which already received a medical discharge. Let’s hope we see him in a good level when you return to the Liga MX, as it is an item that you saw great things in his debut.