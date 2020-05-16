News | Wildfires in Australia : Kylie Jenner made a gift of a million dollars on the background of the controversy

After Chris Hemsworth and Elton John yesterday, it was the turn of Kylie Jenner to give one million dollars to the victims of the fires in Australia. It is not a simple generous act for the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, but a way to “appease” the controversies emerging on the networks about his family.

Several internet users have strongly criticized the wealthy Kardashian-Jenner for not having donated to the disaster victims. Others were shocked to see, in a video deleted from, the rich young woman worrying about the fate of animals in Australia slippers mink fur Louis Vuitton on the feet.