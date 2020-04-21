Neymar and his return to Barcelona could be closer than ever

Editorial Mediotiempo

The long-awaited return of Neymar to Barcelona and rejoin the ‘MSN’ with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarezseems to have taken a big step after the publications of the Spanish media, which ensure that the brazilian is convinced to leave the PSG and even a considerable decline in their annual salary in order to facilitate the negotiations of the box to pass.

Currently Ney perceived close to 52 Million Euros a yearwhich will pay between Paris Saint-Germain and National Bank of Qatar, a company of which he is the image and is linked to Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the owner of the French club.

In these publications they cite sources close to the brazilian, who indicate a willingness on the part of the leadership of the Barca and the father of Neymar to smooth things over and realize the signing was unable to be in 2019.

MORE THAN HALF OF SALARY

The striker, with such return to be reunited with Messi and Suarezmay accept a salary of almost 60% lower than what you currently earn in Paris.

THE CONS

Beyond that, there are good signs on the part of both parties, time is of the essence and the more money, so if it is not carried out the operation in this market, it will be complicated Ney return to play with their friends.

First, for a (even more) million-dollar offer of renewal on the part of the PSGthat he is willing to up to 30 MDE more to your salary, in case you decide to stay, to lack of 2 years to finish your current link.

And second, because the main driver of return in Barcelona it is Josep Maria Bartomeu, current president of the Catalan team, which could live his last pass of transfers, prior to the internal elections of the club, where is not very well stopped.