Neymar. Her new stepfather is five years younger than he is

The Fans

Mexico city / 12.04.2020 09:17:51





The mother of the brazilian player Neymar Nadine Goncalves of 52 years, announced on social networks his relationship with the former footballer Tiago Ramos of just 22 years.

To publicize this, the star of the Paris Saint-Germain became a trend on social networks by the difference of age, as the brazilian is 28 years old.

“The unexplainable cannot be explained, it is lived,” said the mother of the brazilian through his account of Instagram.

Neymar Jr. placed a comment in the publication that says: “be happy mom, I love you”, also his father took the time to comment.

The new stepfather Neymar has a past in professional football with the Railway of Brazil, with which it had the opportunity to play in some competitions of Cup.

Currently, Tiago Ramos is dedicated to do modeling and commonly participates in tournaments in eSports with the team 4K Easy Game.

FCM