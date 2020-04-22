Neymar, willing to sacrifice half of his salary to return to Barcelona

Neymar this willing to sacrifice the economic to return to Barcelona. The brazilian striker would be willing to sacrifice up to a 61 percent of their income over what it perceives in the Paris Saint-Germain with such a return-to-side Lionel Messi and company.

According to a report in the journal World Sportsthe south american perceives 52 billion euros annually, the product of his salary in the whole gaul and of being the image of the National Bank of Qatarfinancial institution linked to the PSGso that Ney to agree to receive less to return to The Spanish League.

In case outside little, to be living your third contract year of the five who signed in 2017the striker has received an offer of renewal of part of the French team, so your decision will depend on whether or not to accept.

The flirting between Neymar and the Barcelona it came from last summer, where they had agreed that he would receive the same salary he earned before leaving and that was about the 20 million eurosbut that would go up in case of withdrawing the lawsuit initiated by the south american after his departure from the institution Blaugrana almost three years ago.

A factor against the possible move would be for the president of the Catalan club, Josep Maria Bartomeu it is one of the main drivers of the return of Neymar; however, in 2021 there will be elections to decide the new president, who could be of the opinion other than the current leader to pass.

