NFL agrees to mexican player

Lineman offensive mexican, Isaac Alarconwas accepted to get to a computer NFL, after it was selected by the program International Pathwaythat captures talent outside of the United States for the League.

Alarcón he played the Major League with the Sheeple of the Tecnológico de Monterreywhich , until last year remained in the program of the Conadeip.

The player himself confirmed the news in the program Third Quartermoments after the end of the last round of the NFL Draft that was this weekend.

The mexican will be assigned to conform to the roster of a team NFC East. That is to say, has odds of playing with the Cowboys, Eagles, Giants or Redskins.

Alarcón moved to Florida at the beginning of the year to make a camp as part of the program International Pathway, in which there were also seven other prospects.

The mexican, finally, managed to convince the coaches and now you will have the opportunity to shape the roster with some of those teams.