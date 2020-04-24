NFL Draft 2020: live the NFL Draft: all elections of the 2020 live

The second choice est made. Chase Young, a defensive end from Ohio State you join the ranks of the Washington Redskins.

HES COMING HOME pic.twitter.com/NAhLaPaNEg ? Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 24, 2020

The 2020 #NFLDraft No. 1 overall pick and new Cincinnati Bengals QB… Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/HKLNC9wORH ? NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals do the expected: they lead to Joe Burrow

There is a lot of history around the first selection of the Draft, history Burrow to try to emulate. Czech all information HERE

Photo: @NFL

Joe Burrow, the first selection of the NFL Draft. Is elected by the Bengals, from LSU.

The Cincinnati Bengals they are the first to appear on stage for the first selection. To speak to be Joe Burrow is pretty much in the discipline. Thing is made official.

!!!Harry Connick Jr is the one in charge of singing the national anthem of the united States!!!

Harry Connick Jr sings the National Anthem ahead of the 2020 #NFLDraft. @harryconnickjrpic.twitter.com/Bq2aA4eFkJ ? NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020

Roger Goodell leading the opening ceremony, but not before send a message of thanks and support to all doctors who are in hospitals attending to the health emergency by the coronavirus.

With a message moving from part of Peyton Manning, speaking of the strength and unity that should exist in this time, in favor of the fight against the coronavirus start of the actions of Draft 2020 NFL

It is worth remembering that the NFL take advantage of the momentum that the event will have in social networks to make a collection to support the fight against the coronavirus; it is for this reason that the event has been called ‘DraftAThon’

Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner, tom on the positive side the fact of not being able to do a traditional Draft league with the glamour used to, when you presume the the area where to perform the ceremony… the cellar of his house.

Happy Draft Day NFL fans. Good luck to every team. A quick tour of my basement where I’ll be announcing picks for the 2020 #NFLDraft. See you tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZtepCqPYz5 ? Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) April 23, 2020

As already habamos commented, Tugovailova, Burrow and Young is of the items to follow, however the list does not stop. The first elections will be for dems interesting to get to know new prospects; here you can check some others:

Draft NFL 2020: Big prospects for small schools

Without a doubt, this is a special for college students that are looking for a space within the NFL, and Deshaun Watson is responsible of recordarselos in a video posted on their social networks, recalling his arrival to the Houston Texans in 2017…

Today is the day, where dreams and legendary stories begin! 2017 was my blessing and I’ll NEVER forget it! enjoy every second! Then get straight to work! pic.twitter.com/FLleroVPXf ? Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) April 23, 2020

The gua and all you need to know before the Draft 2020 NFL

We understand that the NFL Draft you have to deviate a little from the eye of the fans, due to the contingency by the coronavirus, however, here we present to you all the details to follow of this event, which was to take place in Las Vegas.

Equipment of First Selection, eligible Players… Everything you want to know here what descubrirs.

The day consist of three das in the ms of 255 players from the NCAA buscarn a place within the plantuilla of the NFL. Besides Tugovailova; Joe Burrow, Chase Young are the men to follow at this day.

Tua Tagovailoa, the pearl of the da. Will that be on the lookout for what happens with the quarterback of Alabama…

Tua Tagovailoa gets to this #NFLDraft 100% of your lesin hip and with the creative motivation to stop, don’t miss the transfer from the fp7 for @ESPNmx and @FOXSportsMX! #NFLMXpic.twitter.com/kDvQWkEXoi ? NFL Mexico (@nflmx) April 23, 2020

The teams are gearing up to seek to the best elements in youth to strengthen their templates; however not all seek the same thing.

Without a doubt, the QB, are the items ms requested, however receivers or defensive elements and also can soar with strengthen various templates. Here we leave you that is what you need each team to be strengthened; waiting to meet the requirement of this da.

Draft NFL 2020: What to look for each team?

Good afternoon. Welcome to our traditional MINUTE-TO-MINUTE MARK of Course. This Thursday we will take all of the emotions that ao with ao produces in us the NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, the theme of the coronavirus at the global level forced the format of the ceremony had to be changed, however, all the computers from their trenches are ready to strengthen their squads to be able to compete for the next season, in search of the scepter, now in the hands of the The Kansas City Chiefs.

Don’t take off of us, and don’t miss out on each movement to be generated, in seeking to give shape and clarity to the Season 101 of the NFL.