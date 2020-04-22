NFL : Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined Tom Brady at Tampa Bay – Foot US – NFL

In nine seasons in the NFL, “Gronk” has established itself as one of the best catchers of all time, with 521 passes caught for 7.861 yards travelled and 79 touchdowns to be successful. It is, in fact, established itself as one of the targets of the most reliable of Tom Brady and his absence was felt last season during play-offs, with a backhand in the 1st round against the Tennessee Titans. With Brady and Gronkowski in its ranks, Tampa Bay, which will host the next Superbowl in February 2021, hopes to become the first team to win at ” home “.