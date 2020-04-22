NFL : Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined Tom Brady at Tampa Bay – Foot US – NFL

Retired since February 2019, the former wide receiver New England, Rob Gronkowski is going to resume service in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will re-form the formidable duo that they were at the Patriots with star quarterback Tom Brady. The franchise NFL announced on Tuesday evening the arrival of Gronkowski, confirming the announcement made by his agent earlier in the day.
One of the targets of the most reliable of Brady
If it is launched this year in wrestling within the WWE, the fever of the NFL has clearly caught up in seeing that his pitcher’s favorite had decided to take on a new challenge at the age of 42, engaging with the Buccaneers a few weeks ago, after twenty seasons spent with the Patriots. The latter have agreed to exchange Gronkowski, who had one year left of contract, against a 4th round of the draft to be held Thursday.
In nine seasons in the NFL, “Gronk” has established itself as one of the best catchers of all time, with 521 passes caught for 7.861 yards travelled and 79 touchdowns to be successful. It is, in fact, established itself as one of the targets of the most reliable of Tom Brady and his absence was felt last season during play-offs, with a backhand in the 1st round against the Tennessee Titans. With Brady and Gronkowski in its ranks, Tampa Bay, which will host the next Superbowl in February 2021, hopes to become the first team to win at ” home “.