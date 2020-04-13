Editorial Mediotiempo

The Indianapolis Colts of the NFL they shocked the world Monday by announcing his new logo of face to the next season. A design is secondary to that of the classical horseshoe and in the form of a tribute to Indiana, the state that they represent.

Through a video posted on his social networksthe Foals presumed your new badge will be added to the costumes in both jersey and the helmet.

It comes from the word ‘Colts‘but with a different font and a change is very peculiar in the letter ‘C’.

The interior contour of the consonant now has the shape of the state of Indiana with the 7 points of the horseshoe, and under the slogan ‘A part of Indiana’.

The horseshoe continues to be our brand more durable. cover art by some of the greatest players in the history of the NFL, and loved by some of the best amateur of the NFLthe Colts Nation“you can read in the official press release.

CHANGES TO THE UNIFORM

The new costumes also have some modifications. The numbers are larger and typography more traditional, in the style of the 60s with Johnny Unitas as the badge. The new secondary logo will be integrated into the back of the neck and on the front of the helmet.

It should be noted that the Colts they were of the few teams that did not make many changes to their uniforms, except on Thursdays, that played use the Color Rush. The colors and design are very typical, since your move Baltimore to Indiana in 1984.