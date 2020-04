Monday, 20 apr. 2020. 13:57

The Patriots of New England begin the post-Tom Brady with a new style.

On Monday, the Pats unveiled their new uniforms for the season 2020.

This is the first change that will bring the Patriots to their uniform primary in 20 years. At the time, the team came to pick Brady 199th in total.

The uniform shirt blue pants blue home replaces, in particular, the blue-on-white. Also, the red is more present on the shirt.