One of the solitary most aggravating points on the gameplay side of NHL 17 are the puck pick-ups. As boosted as this year’s gameplay is, having the ability to get the puck efficiently as well as efficiently is still hit-or-miss. The problem turns up every year as well as still hasn’t boosted over the last 2 or 3 versions. Gameplay this year has actually been hindered by the lack of ability to play loosened pucks. This is among the largest solutions required in time for NHL 18’s launch.

