



Only 17 gamers have actually played in over 1,500 video games; of those, 12 have actually been sworn in right into the Hall of Fame and also 3 even more are not yet qualified for induction. Three of those 17 (Nicklas Lidstrom, Alex Delvecchio and also Steve Yzerman) played their whole professions withDetroit One energetic gamer (Shane Doan) has actually invested his whole occupation with the Winnipeg/Phoeniz/Arizona franchise business, making him the only gamer to play a whole occupation of over 1,500 video games with a solitary franchise business besidesDetroit In enhancement, 8 of the 17 invested a minimum of some part of their occupation with the Red Wings, likewise greater than any type of various other group. Lidstrom’s 1,564 video games is one of the most for any type of gamer in a profession invested with just one franchise business. The document for many interplay for by a gamer that has actually completed in over 1,500 video games is held by Jaromir Jagr, that has actually bet 8 groups in his occupation. Jagr played his 1,500 th video game with New Jersey, his 7th NHL group. No goaltender has actually ever before played in 1,500 video games.

