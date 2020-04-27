Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld as a couple, back on the great moments of their relationship

Love is in the air. Internationally known for his years spent within the boysband One Direction, Niall Horan is currently One of the celebrity press since pictures in the company of Hailee Steinfeld appeared on the Web. Very much in love, we see the two stars hug each other lovingly and exchange a cute kiss on it. And if we told you there is a bit about why we love Niall Horan, force is to recognize that her romance strengthens us today in the idea that Irish is the cutest of One Direction. In honor of the couple the most cute of this summer, we wanted to repeat with you the incredible journey of this relationship that (almost) no one saw coming. Are you ready ? It is gone !

December 11, 2017. Niall Horan post a picture of them two on Instagram to celebrate a happy 21st birthday to the interpreter “Love Myself” and “Capital Letters“. In the caption of the post, he calls it “one of my best friends” before you add a “Love ya hails” who has not failed to start some rumors… January 2, 2018. The two friends (at the time) to go to a representation of Hamilton in London. January 21, 2018. Us Weekly the question that annoyed at Hailee Steinfeld. She simply responded : “I feel so lucky that [mes fans] take to me to the point of knowing everything I do every day, but I think it is sometimes hard for people in general to realize that there are limitations in a person’s life and in his private life.”

February 18, 2018. Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld go to a concert of Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas. Videos available online show the two “friends” especially pleased to be there ! March 24, 2018. Hailee Steinfeld post a photo of her wearing a t-shirt of Niall Horan on the occasion of the launch of his tour in Flicker World Tour. In the aftermath, E! News announced that they are together but that “it is rather simple” between the two of them. April 15, 2018. If one believes the Daily Mail, Hailee Steinfeld visited Georgia to support Niall Horan, a true passion of golf, during the US Masters. April 18, 2018. Always in the Daily Mailwe learn that the two stars went on holiday together. And to not do things by half, their holiday takes place in the Bahamas !

May 21, 2018. People annona that the couple was spotted at a restaurant in Los Angeles “holding hands”. May 31, 2018. Both occur during the Big Weekend organised by Radio One in Wales. July 17, 2018. The IT u.s. reveals that the couple has been seen in New York shopping. Niall Horan would take apparently time to regain its beautiful as soon as it can, between the two dates of his tour ! August 15, 2018. The photos are online ! Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan kissing on the mouth and to the output of a Target of Los Angeles. And unsurprisingly, the Internet loves seeing that their outfits are coordinated. To stay in the news people in the couple, please note that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) are currently living a story that’s very serious.