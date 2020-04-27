Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld break : what happened

You will not see Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld kissing under the mistletoe this year.

It had been several weeks that the fans thought that the singer of 25 years, and the actress of 22 years had broken quietly, partly due to the fact that she has revised her ex boyfriend, Cameron Smoller. Multiple sources now say to E! News that Horan and Steinfeld come out together “for a few months”.

“Hailee and Niall were going very well this summer, but have broken a few months ago and they are trying to do low profile,” said a source close to Steinfeld. “Hailee has realized that she had a lot to do, and that his schedule of work was very busy. She was preparing for a massive promotional tour for his new movie”, and she has come to realize that they would be separated for long periods of time”.

“They really tried to make it so that it works,” added the source. “It was a” love young “.”