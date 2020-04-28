Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld in a couple, the photos that formalize their romance

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are not hiding anymore ! The two singers have a romantic relationship since November 2017 but seemed to prefer to remain discreet about their love story. However, the two stars were on the rise the appearances as a whole. We could especially see them together in a concert of Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas while shortly after, Hailee published a photo via his account Instagram where she sported a t-shirt of the tour Niall Horan, you have been revealed that the solo performance at the Zénith of Paris was definitely worth the shot.. In April, the couple had participated in the golf tournament US Masters in Georgia while a few days later, they were closer and complicit than ever during their vacation in head-to-head in the Bahamas. Now, there are more doubts you have ! Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are well and in love and as a couple.

Niall Horan appeared to confirm her romance with Hailee Steinfeld at the end of the month of may by sharing a snapshot of the Biggest Weekend of BBC Music to Swansea via his account Instagram. Yesterday, the two lovers were spotted very hugged to Los Angeles when they were doing a few races. Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld couldn’t stay away from each other for a very long time. The two singers have been seen to shake in the arms of one another and embrace each several times as you can see HERE, HERE or HERE. The two stars really make the pair and even had opted for looks perfectly coordinated. Niall Horan was wearing a white t-shirt with a short navy blue and white shoes, while Hailee Steinfeld and put on also a white t-shirt and jeans style of the 90’s and Dr Martens white. The two lovebirds had breathed love and happiness. After these pictures have formalized their relationship, we hope to see them soon on a red carpet.