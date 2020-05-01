Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld in Pitch Perfect are definitely more than friends

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld have ignited the rumors of dating this weekend, while they attended together at the concert of Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas.

Videos captured of the two youth dancingsinging and joking have managed to put a flea in the ear to a number of journalists. The two “lovebirds” were in the section VIP of the Axis Theatre in Las Vegas.

According to other rumors, the two would then be gone XS Nightclub when they sat down together at a table with a few friends while sipping tiny cocktails.

Several fans have read between the lines, speculating their Saturday night was clearly another proof that they were more than just friends.

This is not the first time that they are spotted together. They have already been photographed to the American Music Awards 2017.

This is Niall, 24 years old, who had put the rumour on the map, after you have shared it a sweet tribute birthday to the actress of 21 years on Instagram, writing: “Happy birthday to the most beautiful person on the planet and one of my best friends. “

Hailee was then denied what she said to her “romantic relationship” with Niall. By saying that they were just friends… Then she will certainly need to deny again this time…

source : E!, Metro UK