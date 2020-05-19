Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfield are they a couple? – News Niall Horan

The rumors are rife since Niall Horan was spotted at a concert with Hailee Steinfield! The two stars were came to attend the concert of the Backstreet Boys which took place on Saturday 17 February, at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

And as reported by the Daily Mail, they were spotted chatting and discussing in the VIP, where they are even fun to sing and dance on the big hits of the boy band such as “I Want It That Way” and “Everybody”! The joy and the good mood were clearly at the appointment for the two artists, that the fans suspect to be together for a little while…