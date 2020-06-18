Niall Horan as a couple, with a famous actress? – News Of Niall Horan

Niall Horan responds to rumors

Some of his finding, the user says on the Canvas: “Confirmed! The girlfriend of Niall Horan is Jodie Corner!”. But it was not counting the response, almost immediately the singer on Twitter. He was amused by the situation “Confirmed ??”was surprised. In the comments, others even asking if the Irish are aware of the young woman.

As you ask one of them: “He didn’t even know who is this girl”. Once more, the interpreter of “Black and White” has an answer for everything: “If you know”. After these questions and answers on the Canvas, Niall Horan, in fact, has not confirmed or denied these rumors. But the artist seems amused by this situation.