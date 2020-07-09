Niall Horan as a couple, with Amelia Woolley! – News Of Niall Horan

The situation in love with Niall Horan wakes up the curiosity of their fans. Regularly, the artist is the target of rumors about his personal life. There are a few, some of the information circulating on the Canvas evoked even a romance with the actress Jodie Eat. But very quickly, the main party had debunked this rumor…

Today, the Daily Mail has said that Niall Horan had indeed found love in the arms of a buyer of shoes from the brand Nicholas Kirkwood, to name Amelia Woolley. 23-year-old, the young man was to share in the life of the artist for several months already…

“Niall is very serious about Amelia, the containment, without doubt, has intensified his feelings for her, you have a source explained to the newspaper. He thinks She is beautiful, and they are really – and she told his close friends that this could be a real story.”