Niall Horan as a couple, with Hailee Steinfeld : they kiss in the middle of the street ❤️️

Since the break of One Direction, Niall Horan has not been idle as he released a first solo album titled “Flicker” in October last year on which we find the securities in This Town, or Slow Hands. In an interview given to The Sun on the occasion of the release of this album, Niall had mentioned her love life and shared that it was not yet completely ready to fit. “If it happens, it happens. I’m only 24 years old so I don’t worry about such things for the moment“he had explained.