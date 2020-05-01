Niall Horan : Love of the beautiful Hailee Steinfeld ?

Is there a romance between the irish singer Niall Horan, ex-member of One Direction, and the american actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld ? The two artists were spotted together at a concert…

As reported by the press across the atlantic, the singer of 24 years old, and the young lady of 21 years were seen having a good time together in the bleachers VIP at the concert of the Backstreet Boys, Saturday, February 17, at Axis Theater in the hotel-casino Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. On Twitter, a viewer in the room, filmed the two artists and has shared the video in which we see them sing, dance and be touch with one another…

A source said to E! News that Niall Horan seemed, however, more interested in a relationship that love that Hailee Steinfeld. “It does not seek anything in particular. Niall is really hard on her but she is not sure of wanting to get in something at the moment. They are long time friends and feel good with each other but there is nothing serious for the moment”, said the source.

Last year, the young woman came out with Cameron Smoller.