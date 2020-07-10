Niall Horan (One Direction) : take a look at his new bride !

The former lead singer of One Direction would have found love in the arms of a cute london.

Two years after his break with the actress Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan would have found love in the arms of a beautiful london, call Amelia Woolley. The young man, who has provided several romantic relationships, is usually very discreet about their relationships. However, a history of Snapchat has raised doubts about this new romance.

The boy band who melted the hearts of more than a young girl, is separated in the year 2015. After several years traveling the world to sing in front of thousands of fans. Despite this separation, Niall Horan remained very active. The singer, 26, has already released two albums, the last of which, called Hearthbreak Time which is available starting from march 2020. Although it has not been able to perform on the stage to present her new album to the fans because of the seclusion, the girl has not been idle, however. In fact, it seems that he has found the love !

Niall and Amy : this is crazy love

According to a source close to the star, who told the Daily Mail, Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia have met in London. The young woman who lives in the Kensington area, was going to be creative and also work as a personal shoppeuse for the shoe brand Nicholas Kirkwood. The indian journal explains “Niall comes out with Amelia during the past two months. He is excellent, but they are also super good and she said to her relatives that this could be the correct one. “. According to the informant, “Amelia has spent a lot of time with Niall, in London, after the relief of the containment. “ The young, quiet place, has betrayed a couple of days ago, by posting a selfie of the two of them on Snapchat. It would seem, therefore, that the contention has not been difficult for everyone.