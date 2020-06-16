Niall Horan wants to collaborate with Selena Gomez? Reply! – News Of Niall Horan

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan accomplices

The complicity between Selena Gomez and Niall Horan is obvious. And in December of 2019, the rumors about a love story between them were numerous on the Canvas. When asked about this during the podcast “Breakfast with Lisa, Sarah, Dan & Ben”, Niall Horan was, however, denied this information: “Is that I have a girlfriend ? Not at all. I am really alone. I really only. I try to be the friend of girls.”

For his part, the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber has always remained discrete and only very rarely referred to his friendship with the artist.