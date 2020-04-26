Niall Horan: who is Hailee Steinfeld, the actress whose separated? – News Niall Horan

Who is Hailee Steinfeld ?

Born in Los Angeles California on December 11, 1996, Hailee Steinfeld is an American who was pursuing a career in song and film. Inspired at the age of 13 years for his participation in the film “True Grit” by the Coen brothers, Hailee Steinfeld continues her film career in Hollywood. It is found, among others, in “The Strategy Ender” in 2013, in “Pitch Perfect 2” in 2015, or even in “Bumblebee” in 2018. On the musical side, the U.s. is known to be the performer of hits “Love Myself” and “Starving”.

A love story of a year

Presented as two friends at the beginning of the year 2018, Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld increasing public appearances, up to give rise to rumors of the couple. Over the months, the couple will confirm by pictures posted on social networks, the existence of a romance between them. It will eventually be as ephemeral as the ex-member of One Direction, and Hailee Steinfeld have recently decided to separate.