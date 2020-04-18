Nic Pizzolatto, creator of True Detective, wants to make his own adaptation of Batman

Nic Pizzolatto, creator of the series HBO’s True Detective, has revealed his interest for the opportunity to do his own adaptation of the iconic super-heroes DC Comics Batman.

So he shared on his account Instagram, the reasons for which he would like to have the opportunity of his own adaptation of Batman and how he would do it differently.

Pizzolatto revealed that Batman is the only character that he has not created at the origin with which he wishes to work, as well as the only element of pop culture for which it has an affinity.

The creator has his own opinion on the policy of non-killing of the black knight. Pizzolatto considers that the policy should be maintained and not be broken, but he mentions that a lot of people consider that this policy is the result of a comparison with the wicked who murder, that it classifies as immature.

Therefore, the common description that Batman is a damaged man who is struggling to cope with the death of his parents seems inadequate, and rather sees the history of Batman as a story of transformation and of confrontation of the death, transform the tragedy of death a totem of someone who has managed to overcome all kinds of meditation and martial art. In other words, he believes that Batman has motives with approaches to spiritual and humanitarian.

This also underscores that the status of millionaire Bruce Wayne should not be relevant, because his wealth is only a means to represent his dedication to being a hero, because he was rich, he would have been able to do another thing in his life.

For the moment, Nic Pizzolatto will have to wait, because the version Batman of Matt Reeves is at our doors. Featuring Robert Pattinson and starring Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell, The Batman should be presented first on the 25th of June 2021.