Nicholas Benedetti: “My goal is to play in Barcelona”

The contingency for coronavirus does not prevent to dream, and Nicholas Benedetti, steering wheel America, longs to dress up any day of the shirt Barcelona of Spain.

“Small I really liked Manchester United, but time passes and you change. Now my goal is to play in Barcelona. With work and sacrifice to achieve the things and there is always that dream big,” he said during a live, in Instagram.

The Poet spoke a little bit of the injury he suffered in the Pre-olympic and that has been out of action and with special jobs.

“This Friday will complete two months of the surgery and I have been in work with a coach custom. I follow the recommendations of the club to return to the pitch as soon as possible, of course when this happens the COVID-19“, he explained.

As one of the promises of the current generation of coffee, Benedetti no doubt that Colombia has the ability to earn a World.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: AMERICA: PLAYERS AND TECHNICAL BODY WILL RECEIVE A PROPOSED SALARY REDUCTION

“Those of us down below we have conditions and many wanted to do things well. I think that we may have the strength to win a World, I don’t know”.