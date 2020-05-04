Nicholas Hoult reveals what it’s like to work with her ex, Jennifer Lawrence

Whatever happens, they will always have X-Men.

Although Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult got separated in 2014, the ex have remained on good terms to continue to work together with the franchise which enabled them to meet in 2010.

“It is like returning to school after the summer holidays”, recently explained the actor to It about their reunion for the last installment in date, entitled Dark Phoenix. “The reality with[thefranchise[lafranchiseX-Men]it is that there are a lot of characters, then the whole world was brought together for short periods of time, but not every day for four months.”

The duo met during trials for X-Men : The Beginning. in 2011, and their complicity was immediate. “This is the person who surrounds me that I prefer and that makes me laugh more than anyone else”, said Jennifer in 2012, describing Nicholas as both his companion and his best friend. “We can eat Cheetos and watch beach volleyball and transformed into a two Homer Simpson pervert of the kind :” Oh, she has a nice ass. “I didn’t think it would be an opinion also diverge concerning the anus.”