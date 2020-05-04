Nicholas Hoult reveals what it’s like to work with her ex, Jennifer Lawrence

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music, Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for 2019 Montclair Film Festival
Whatever happens, they will always have X-Men.
Although Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult got separated in 2014, the ex have remained on good terms to continue to work together with the franchise which enabled them to meet in 2010.
“It is like returning to school after the summer holidays”, recently explained the actor to It about their reunion for the last installment in date, entitled Dark Phoenix. “The reality with[thefranchise[lafranchiseX-Men]it is that there are a lot of characters, then the whole world was brought together for short periods of time, but not every day for four months.”
The duo met during trials for X-Men : The Beginning. in 2011, and their complicity was immediate. “This is the person who surrounds me that I prefer and that makes me laugh more than anyone else”, said Jennifer in 2012, describing Nicholas as both his companion and his best friend. “We can eat Cheetos and watch beach volleyball and transformed into a two Homer Simpson pervert of the kind :” Oh, she has a nice ass. “I didn’t think it would be an opinion also diverge concerning the anus.”
And although they separated briefly in 2013, they came to the city and to the scene X-Men: Days of Future Past. “It is nice because in this environment we are distant from one another for long periods of time, then when we’re together on a shoot, it’s great because you can really spend time together,” he said at the time. “Especially with this film, I was able to spend time with her.”
Unfortunately, when they decided to break for good in 2014, Jennifer Lawrence has struggled to recover. When she is separated from Nicholas Hoult, she had just finished Hunger Games. “I was also in a relationship for five years and we broke up at about the same time that I finished the movies”, she had confessed to the american journalist Diane Sawyer in the course of an interview. “I’ve spent the past year of my 24 years to ask myself :” Who am I without these movies ? Who am I without that man ? “”
The time proved that it was going to very well get along without one or the other. Today, Nicholas and switched to something else. Last April, the actor had a daughter with his girlfriend model, Bryana Holly. At the same time, Jennifer Lawrence was engaged to Cooke Maroney, owner of a gallery item
The couple has also celebrated her engagement this weekend, during a holiday to New York. The bride wore a pink dress and fisheries signed L. Wells Bridal long sleeve and floating, and slit up to the thighs. As stated by a source to E! News, the two were “very well dressed” and “happy”.