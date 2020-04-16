Nicholas Sosa, the star of the choose MX, play all the days to have a good level in the tournament virtual

Just are two date to choose from MX and there are already two figures in the tournament. One of them is the player of Puebla, Santiago Ormeño, and the other is the footballer of the Lion, Nicolás Sosa.
Thanks to the performance of both players, their clubs are at the top of the table in the tournament virtual. To this, emerald told his secrets of how he manages to have this great level in the game.
In an interview with TUDNthe striker uruguayan revealed that he would like to continue played in the following days, but not that decision does not lie with him. “If it were up to me, I’d play forever. I want to win, I want to be in all the parties, but that is with Gabriel, the producer of the press. We’re going to wait,” he explained.
Told that has always been a fan of video games, although had not played FIFA up before the announcement of the tournament virtual. “I’ve played games for years. Normally I always had all the Play out, but since January I’ve played the FIFA. Since I started this (the choose MX) will I give all day,” he said.
Sosa pointed out that the creation of this exhibition is a project in these moments that we must protect ourselves at home by the pandemic coronavirus. “It seems to Me a spectacular idea. A lot of people are in your house and do not know what to do and now they have all day to watch a game”, said.
“Luckily I’m earning the affection of the people with these games. Having not played many minutes, they were already wavering, but with this the less I want to reward”, commented between laughs.
The romperedes of the Fiera pointed out that his rival’s defeat was his compatriot Octavio Rivero, that we won 5-1 on the date two of the tournament. “We had already played and I have won a lot. He was the opponent, but well, now you do not touched”, he added.
On your training with the video game, Nico noted that training with the ecuadorian Angel Mena, another one of the selected to represent the club. However, with the mexican Iván Rodríguez does not have a lot of contact.
“With Angel (I have trained), with Ivan I think that you are training on your part. Angel came to the house to talk about the training, any advice as to what he thought or I thought and we have only done that, but surely we will talk with everyone in the group decided who plays and see how it goes”, he clarified.
He also referred to the return to training and to the resumption of the Liga MX. “One strange fellow and the dressing room, come in and take matt with those who do, train and do it seriously but with a lot of fun and you miss it”, he lamented.
However, he reminded that it is time to guard to prevent the curve epidemic to grow. “Now we have to be locked until further notice and it is difficult to train, is not the same to do with all the companions and one is to do it the best way for when you come back do not be evil”, he added.
“We expect that you give us (to return to training). There is No definite date yet, but we had commented that maybe at the end of April or beginning of may we could train by groups, but this is not yet confirmed and we are on the lookout for any notice”, said the uruguayan striker.
Until the time, Leon is the leader of the virtual competition and has gotten the victory in their first two games. The next opponent of the emeralds are the Tuzos of Pachuca, that, on the date two was surprised at the score 7-1 to the Chivas de Guadalajara.