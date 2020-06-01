Nick Cannon explains why he had to go to Minneapolis

The actor and musician has unveiled his decision in a piece for Variety.
“I needed to see the people of this community – how much they had love for their community and their people, and how much pain this has caused,” wrote Cannon. “We feel the pain of crossing the world – the anger and the pain. These images will never be deleted from our minds.”
Cannon has published a number of powerful images of the protests on Instagram.
What we need is a new standard, a new paradigm. I want us to focus on our humanity and on the dismantling of systems of racist that we don’t need that perpetuate the crimes of inequality and oppress communities of color throughout our country. We need to dismantle all these systems on which this country was built, ” wrote Cannon.
He also said that his own children he shares with Mariah Carey have a fear of the police.
“If we want to talk about solutions, we need a complete reform of not only a police service but the police in general,” wrote Cannon. “I think it starts by deleting the word” police “. Why to be a police officer so that you can be an agent of peace? When you see a police officer, you’re supposed to feel safe. It is supposed to protect you. My children were afraid of the police. In their mind, they ” re the bad guys. “
But, writes Cannon, he sees a way to progress. .
“I found signs of hope among the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul,” he wrote. “To see them immediately respond with care and compassion was the right thing to do. I’ve seen a lot of pain and disappointment in their application of the law. Be at 38th and Chicago and see people crying at the memorial was a disappointment more than anything. They I didn’t think something like this would happen in Minneapolis. But this is the case. This is what America is. If it can happen in Minneapolis, it could happen in Georgia and it can happen in Los Angeles and it can happen to New York. “