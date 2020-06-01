Nick Cannon explains why he had to go to Minneapolis





The actor and musician has unveiled his decision in a piece for Variety.

“I needed to see the people of this community – how much they had love for their community and their people, and how much pain this has caused,” wrote Cannon. “We feel the pain of crossing the world – the anger and the pain. These images will never be deleted from our minds.”

Cannon has published a number of powerful images of the protests on Instagram.

What we need is a new standard, a new paradigm. I want us to focus on our humanity and on the dismantling of systems of racist that we don’t need that perpetuate the crimes of inequality and oppress communities of color throughout our country. We need to dismantle all these systems on which this country was built, ” wrote Cannon.