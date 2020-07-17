Nick Cannon : the ex of Mariah Carey in the chaos after offensive comments

In a couple of minutes, Nick Cannon is set back a good portion of the american public. During the recording of your podcast Canyon of the Class broadcast on Youtube, the presenter of television and radio received Richard Griffin, better known under the name of Professor Griff, an american rapper who in the past has been the subject of much criticism for his offensive comments towards the jewish community. “People who hate me today because I told the truth“he said into the microphone with Nick Cannon. What the ex-husband of Mariah Carey said : “What you say is true. There is no reason to be afraid of anything when he told him the truth“. A statement that immediately provoked the anger of the Americans, who denounced the insults by Nick Cannon, quickly gave thanks for ViacomCBS, the company with which he has worked for twenty years.

In the Face of the avalanche of criticism, the father of the two children of Mariah Carey has been forced to apologize on social networks, arguing that “all the people that know me know that I don’t have any hatred or malice in the heart. I do not support hate speech, or of the spread of the rhetoric offensive“. Nick Cannon has also reiterated its apology on Facebook in a long message in which points the finger at the behavior of his own production company, while asking for forgiveness “to my jewish brothers and sisters to live in a situation so painful“.

Anyone who knows me knows that I don’t have hate in my heart, nor malice intentions. I do not tolerate hate speech or of the spread of the rhetoric of hatred. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) On the 13th of July 2020

The support of the stars

Criticized from all sides, Nick Cannon, however, found two allies among the personalities. Rapper P. Diddy has released a publication on his page Instagram in affirming the support of his friend, offers in the wake of joining the REVOLT TV, his own company. The basketball player, Dwyane Wade, who had initially supported Nick Cannon on Twitter, it has since deleted his tweet explaining that he was not aware of the details of the case and that it had “zero tolerance for hate speech“.

