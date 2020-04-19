Nick Cordero reached the coronavirus, it had to be amputated after a complication

Placed on an artificial respirator for a few days, Nick Cordero, reached the coronavirus, is facing many complications. Complications that resulted in the amputation of his right leg, said his wife, Amanda Kloots.

Of new complications. Reached the coronavirus, Nick Cordero has been placed in a medically induced coma on Sunday 12 April. Just before, he had been able to call his girlfriend Amanda Kloots : “He called me and told me: “I love you. They decided to put me on an artificial respirator, I’ll be unconscious and I don’t know when I’ll wake upor when I’m going to talk to you again““explained it on the social networks. Not being able to be present at his side at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, it is remote that it follows the state of health of the actor Blue Bloods and New York-The Special Unit. “Please, pray for my husband. He’s fight for his life. Elvis [leur fils de 10 mois, ndlr] and I have need of you Nick Cordero“asked it in a call relayed by the website Buzzfeed. It launched on the social networks the hashtag #WakeUpNick (translate : #Wake up-toiNick“).

Nick Cordero, an amputee of the right leg

But Nick Cordero, a 41-year-old has still not woken up. Thursday, April 16, he was operated on. Amanda Kloots, anguished, revealing that it may not be more never walk following a blood flow problem in his right leg : “The surgery went well, the doctor Nick says that his heart and his lungs are in the best state that one can hope for in these circumstances. His right leg, however, poses a problem, there has been problems with blood circulation but it is not yet known the extent of the damage, it is not known whether he will be able to walk again, there is a risk anyway, at best, to have a lot of rehabilitation.“ And unfortunately, the state of the leg of Nick Cordero has not improved. Forcing doctors to amputate the actor.

Again, Amanda Kloots has expressed on the social networks. Saturday, April 18, she said : “We got the news hard yesterday.“ She explained that the phlebitis in the right leg of Nick Cordero had led to problems with blood pressure and had begun to touch his intestines. “We have removed the blood thinners, but this would cause coagulation of the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today.” A few hours later, the wife of Nick Cordero was meant to be reassuring on the state of health of her husband : “I had a call from the surgeon, he survived the operation, which is already enormous, because his body is really weak.“ Amanda Kloots just hope for one thing now, Nick Cordero wakes up.