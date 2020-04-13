Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have a strict rule of marriage to save your marriage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seemed to be a couple unlikely for the fans when they first announced that they were leaving. However, the couple married quickly, and now it seems to continue to be as strong as ever.

A lot of people know that marriages require work, especially to Life, where the relationships never seem to last long. It seems that Jonas and Chopra know that they, too, should strive to have a lasting marriage.

In fact, you have made it a rule that you strictly follow to maintain their relationship as strong as possible.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married for over a year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas | Antony Jones /.

Jonah and Chopra met after exchanging messages on Twitter in 2016. This seems a little conventional, although many relationships today begin online, and it seems that celebrities are no exception.

The couple met for the first time in 2017, but it only started dating officially in the spring of 2018. At this time, they have also made public their relationship.

Jonah and Chopra were married a few months after their first appointment. They were married in December 2018 at an elaborate ceremony in the country of origin of Chopra, in India. The couple also had a party in North Carolina.

The rule of the marriage of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Jonas is a musician forming part of the group Jonas Brothers world famous. During this time, Chopra is an actress of international fame. These are all the two stars clearly employed whose jobs are often travelling around the world. As such, it takes a lot of effort on your part to try to uphold the rule of your distance.

Jonah and Chopra, a successful marriage requires to spend a lot of time together. Chopra reveals that it is the basis of its important rule of marriage.

“We don’t spend more than two or three weeks without and see us “, she said to Tatler in a recent interview. “It is a rule. Otherwise, it is too difficult and you need to work on the relationship with priorizarla “.

Jonas has already echoed a similar feeling. When Chopra was in the process of shooting a film in India at the end of 2019, Jonas has shared, “Soon to be finished with this film and then come back for a while … it’s been almost four and a half months on the road, and has been, you know, interesting. But we have a balance incredibly beautiful in our lives and a kind of understanding of our priorities. This is the most important. ”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have spent a lot of time together

Jonah and Chopra have spent a lot of time together due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Like many people in the world, the couple practice social distancing by staying at home and isolating physically from others.

A few weeks ago, Chopra was launched on Instagram Live to share with the fans: “We have always had schedules so crazy and there were so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, it is our reality, it just feels crazy. I’m sure all of you feel the same thing. We take all the precautions recommended in this moment, we are safe, we are healthy, we practice “social distancing.

During this time, a source also told Life Life that Jonas and Chopra are still in the honeymoon phase when everything meets “, and the two use this time to be related one to the other. Jonah, take a small break in his group was very necessary, and, according to the insider, the time that separates them makes them “excited to come back on stage when the time is right”.