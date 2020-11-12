NICK JONAS IS A PROUD UNCLE, AS HE TALKS ABOUT JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER’S DAUGHTER

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner haven’t told us anything about their baby yet, but Uncle Nick Jonas did!

The singer and actress became parents last July: they confirmed it only through a spokesperson, without specifying gender or name. The American tabloids later revealed that she is a girl and her name is Willa.

Now Joe’s younger brother has talked about his granddaughter in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. He didn’t give too many details, but since we didn’t have any, that’s enough for us.

” I met her. You know, it’s Joe and Sophie’s business to talk about it or not but she‘s the best, ” said Nick Jonas.

” I wish we could all be together, but this is the desire and the dream of so many families at the moment. But I am grateful that everyone is healthy and happy. We have been very lucky, but I look forward to when life will hopefully come back. to some version of normality and we can spend more time together. ”

In addition to the birth, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had kept the pregnancy out of the spotlight. Just two months after giving birth, the actress posted some photos with the baby bump.