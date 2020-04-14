Nick Offerman is open to a Marvel movie if Taika Waititi is involved

Nick Offerman said he would be open to working in a Marvel movie if the creators like Taika Waititi were involved. Offerman is best known for his role of Ron Swanson on NBC Parks and recreation, which ran from 2009 to 2015. In addition to his work before Parks and recreationThe career of Offerman may not be described as prolific, contributing to shows such as Fargo and Bob’s Burgerswrote three books of semi-autobiographical and his film, stand-up, Nick Offerman: ham american. He also appeared in films such as 21 Jump Street, Me and Earl and the dying daughterand Hearts Beat Loud.

The apparitions of the most recent Offerman have been in Noah Hawley Lucy in the sky and the mini-series of Alex Garland, Devs. in the Devs, Offerman embodies Forest, the enigmatic CEO of Amaya, a technology company in the program harmful. Similar to his work on Fargo, Devs is a departure from the usual selection of Offerman comedy and short films.

In an interview with The health of men, Offerman talks about being offered a large number of comedies on television and independent films; however, Offerman doesn’t get a lot of offers from major studios. Asked about his interest for studios such as Disney and Marvel, Offerman said: “I think that there are these big franchises – Marvel or Star Wars or anything – I think that all have in them examples of the wonderful, great creativity, and also examples of less good Material. According to this they have given me, where I was and what I had at my disposal? If the name of Taika Waititi is involved, then I will come running. “

Taika Waititi has revitalized the franchise Marvel’s Thor with Thor: Ragnarok. Before that the writer / director to join the film world Marvel, it has refined its irreverence single with the smaller projects; films such as Boy, What we do in the shadowsand Hunt Wilderpeople are not only acclaimed by critics but appreciated by the public. The most recent film of Waititi, Jojo Rabbit, earned him an Oscar for best adapted screenplay. The investment of Marvel in the career of Waititi reflects the affinity of the studio for independent filmmakers, who employ also designers such as Ryan Coogler, the Russo Brothers and James Gunn.

James Gunn’s guardians of the Galaxy with Offerman Parks and recreation co-star, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord. It is not difficult to imagine Nick Offerman in a support role or leadership similar in the next Thor: Love and thunder or another project. Now in phase four, the MCU and its opportunities continue to grow.

