Nicki Minaj, all of a sudden, in a duet with Kanye West? Actually Nicki Minaj

The past month of April, an excerpt from the ninth album of Kanye West called “Yandhi”, has been leaked on the web. It is a “New Body”, a new collaboration recorded by Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign.

But if today, a lot of fans are waiting for the official release date of this piece, nothing is yet confirmed by the main stakeholders. All that in the year 2019, the title has already been teasé in an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and, then, on the platform, the TikTok where the piece has been a real success.

In order to give pleasure to their fans, the interpreter of “TrollZ” has urged its subscribers to contact with Kim Kardashian, wife of Kanye West, with the purpose of knowing the release date of this title: “Multiply the comments all day if you want to New Body’can I read it in a tweet, removed since then.