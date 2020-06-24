Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine cardboard box, The Weeknd fall, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dating… The classification of the Billboard of the week

Below, I have offered to discover the new clip of 4Keus Approach extract of their album, Life as an artist, now we are going to be interested in the classification of the Poster of the week. We started with the Hot100, where it is located Trollz of 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj in the 1st place. DaBaby and Roddy Ricch have dropped a place and are now 2nd. The Bigger Picture Lil Baby goes directly to the 3rd place in the ranking. Behind him, the remix of Savage Megan You Stallion and Beyoncé loses two places. As The Weeknd, who is now in 5th place, Doja Cat, and Nicki Minaj 6-Justin Bieber and Quavo 7. The 8th position of the back this week on St JHN. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have won a place, they are now 9. And finally, it ends with The Box Roddy Ricch for the 10th place.

On the side of the albums more sold in the united States, is new this week “My turn” Lil Baby for the 1st place and Lady Gaga in 2nd place with “Chromatica”. Dababy has won three seats, is now the 3rd. Behind him stands the Post Malone, who has won four seats with “Hollywood”s Bleeding”. The 5th position is occupied again by Drake. The 6 of back to the Future that has dropped two places. Then, Gunna has lost four places, is now 7. Behind him, Lil Uzi Vert has gone up a rank, which is followed by the Pole of G, and, finally, for The Weekend, which occupies the 10th place with “After Hours”. Until next week, we propose you to discover the lyrics video of GOA, the new title of Rilès.