Nicki Minaj and Big Fendi hide their differences in a new interview

Nicki Minaj has met her former manager Big Fendi on his podcast That’s a Fendi Morning Show to discuss their relationship, past problems and how they have been able to evolve. Fendi is recognized for having discovered Minaj in the beginning of his career and was the first to sign it before all the world. In fact, on Queen’s Radio in January, when Nicki has been asked 50 Cent why he had not signed that day, he said that it was ” because of [Big] Fendi. ”

Last summer, the two men are broken when she also blasted on his radio show. “The error you made is that you thought I was a complete idiot, that you were going to say what to do,” she said of his former manager. They then reconciled their differences and now, the two met once again to discuss their relationship more in depth.

“In fact, we have not had a conversation since how many years? 2008? The last time I saw you, it was in 2008 “, explained Fendi. He then added that he knew that he had to sit down with Nicki at one point because that ” move on to other things in life and try to prosper in, you can’t hold no grudge “.

Around 10: 10, when Nicki asked Fendi’s why he laughed at her, Fendi has answered: “In part, I had the impression of having started something,” he said. “And you didn’t take advantage of it,” intervened Nicki before accepting. “In the end, I have the impression that you did not give my credit,” said Fendi.

Nicki replied saying that she had the impression that everyone already knew how it had started, and they were scrambled before it was even really arrived at the height. Anyway, it seems that the two have made peace now. You can watch the full interview above.