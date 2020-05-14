Nicki Minaj and Fendi : the collaboration confirmed

(Relaxnews) – The rapper Nicki Minaj confirms that she has worked with Fendi on a exclusive project.

The rapper chose Instagram to provide a preview of the collection “Fendi Prints On”, directed by Karl Lagerfeld until his death last February. The creations will be placed on the market on 14 February.

Made by Steven Klein for Elle Magazine, images published by Minaj let guess a collection with bright colors. It includes a pink dress, jackets, a bikini top silver, a sheath skirt and jacket, a swimsuit asymmetrical, a sweatshirt hoody on which one finds the face of Minaj, as well as several bags. The logo of the label that is also widely present.

“We have long wanted to collaborate and we had committed to comply with what Karl wanted to do, like the haute couture show in Rome,” says Serge Brunschwig, the CEO of Fendi, the magazine WWD. “Nikki is a great artist and one of the best female rappers. Fendi has a lot of affinities with it. It embodies the dimensions of our house, his fun side, and did extremely well”.

Rumors of a collaboration Minaj-Fendi began last summer, when the rapper has released a photo of her wearing an outfit pattern of the stamp with the following legend : “All I can say is that dreams become reality. #FendiPrintsOn#ThatIsAFendiFakk case to follow”.