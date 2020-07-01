Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne soon brought together for a common album? Actually Nicki Minaj

Rumors of a music project shared between Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne continue to multiply on the Canvas. And this is not the last confidence of a rapper who could deny this information…

During the last episode of his show, “Young Money Radio”, the rapper has confirmed to be in collaboration with Nicki Minaj for a opus: “We are working on a common album. Many of you ask us when are we going to do it. We are over.”

Information also confirmed by the interpreter of the “Yikes”: “You already know but your desires are orders.”