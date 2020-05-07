Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are confusing themselves wickedly in a luxury boutique [Vidéo]

Separate from 2017, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are not at all stayed in good term and it is the least that we can say, according to TMZ, the two former found themselves nose to nose in a shop of clothes in West Hollywood at The os Angeles.

The singer was accompanied by her new husband Kenneth Petty and the tone is quickly mounted, the two men began by exchanging many insults violent before Nicki accuses his former companion to be still obsessed by it.

According to a source at the tabloid, it is the couple that is at the origin of the muddle, the american rapper would have offered to settle it in private, but this was not the will of the interpreter of “Bang Bang” and her man.

Meek Mill was finally escorted out of the store, he would have still tried to ease tensions, stating : “now be a lot more happy, personally and professionally, that when he was in a relationship with Nicki “.



