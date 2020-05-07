Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill will compete for

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have competed during the weekend of the Grammy awards and it has not gone well.

On Friday, the former couple had an argument at Maxfield in West Hollywood. TMZ has obtained a video of the match of the crees, which took place in front of the retailer’s customers top of the range.

“There are 50 people outside. We’re good, “ said Nicki, to which someone else responds,” there are 100 people outside. “

We don’t know who started the argument, but things have quickly escalated. The husband of Nicki, Kenneth Petty, is also involved. “She is not talking to you more. I can’t talk to me in head-to-head, “ said a voice that seems to be Petty.

He called Meek a “pussy ni ** a” before Meek responds by calling him a “pussy n ** a”. Nicki can also be heard yelling Meek, call him a bitch and say apparently he can’t overcome it .

Meek would have had to be restrained and escorted out of the store by his own security team and the staff of Maxfield.

The rapper Retch was in the store at the same time and took photos with the two separately. At the beginning, Nicki thought that Retch was part of the team Meek and tried to confront him, but when she realised that it was not connected, she posed happily for a photo.

Meek and Nicki began dating in 2015 before announcing their break-up in January 2017. Nicki sent to her ex on “Barbie Dreams”, rappant, “Meek is always in my DM, I’m delighted to be shot.”

In October, Nicki was married to Petty, his girlfriend of the childhood, in a private ceremony.