Nicki Minaj apologized after having announced his retirement so ” brutal “

The news has shaken the fans, last Thursday. With a simple tweet, Nicki Minaj has announced the end of his career, expressing his desire to start a family. The news has caused a lot of reactions, shocked among her fans, nicknamed the barbz, so much so that the rapper 36-year-old has quickly apologized.
“I’m still here. I’m always crazy in love crazy and you know it”, has tweeted that the interpreter Superbassin response to the tweet of a fan in need. “With hindsight, I would have had to make a number of Queen’s Radio (his radio show, editor’s note) and this will be the case. I promise you that you will be satisfied. No guests, only that we are talking about. This tweet was brutal and insensitive, I’m sorry babe.”
I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should”ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promised u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was steep & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019
The rapper is coming to an end after ten years of career. Nicki Minaj became a world star with the release of his first album, Pink Friday(2010). Three other opus followed. His latest, titled Queen, was released in August 2018.